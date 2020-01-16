Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.82.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FITB. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $1,111,833.92. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,403.4% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 179.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth $97,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $29.03 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.52. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.