Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,704 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,098,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,962,000 after buying an additional 442,099 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 21,301.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,318,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288,518 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 34,364.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,872,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855,666 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,583,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,673,000 after acquiring an additional 855,653 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,187,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,287,000 after acquiring an additional 135,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $29.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.52.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,111,833.92. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cfra upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.70.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

