First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Stock Position Increased by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.35% of First Bancorp worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dennis A. Wicker sold 11,758 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $450,801.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,842 shares in the company, valued at $799,082.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $39,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,721. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,521 shares of company stock worth $520,953 in the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $37.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.24. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.34 and a 52-week high of $41.34.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.49 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 30.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

