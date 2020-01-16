First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a boost from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

First Busey has increased its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. First Busey has a payout ratio of 44.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Busey to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.4%.

Shares of First Busey stock opened at $27.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Busey has a twelve month low of $23.44 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $104.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.17 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 22.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Busey will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of First Busey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

