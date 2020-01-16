First Command Bank Purchases 1,324 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First Command Bank raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,608 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.2% of First Command Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First Command Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 13,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 22,294 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $163.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.58. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $102.17 and a 1 year high of $163.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1,244.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.97.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,139,258.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

