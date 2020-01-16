First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Short Interest Up 5.8% in December

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 395,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,424 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,641,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,112,000 after acquiring an additional 36,630 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 11.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,244,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,770,000 after acquiring an additional 128,934 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 124.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 78,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 43,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 101.8% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 27,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCF. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

NYSE:FCF opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.16. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $14.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average is $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.58 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 10.76%. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

