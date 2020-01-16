First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect First Financial Bancorp to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $154.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Financial Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Financial Bancorp alerts:

Shares of First Financial Bancorp stock opened at $24.84 on Thursday. First Financial Bancorp has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $28.59. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price objective on First Financial Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,475,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.