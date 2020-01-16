First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.53.

Several research firms have issued reports on FM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Securities upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$13.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion and a PE ratio of 35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.37. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$7.84 and a one year high of C$16.63.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.55 billion. On average, analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.