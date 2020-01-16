First Western Financial (MYFW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. First Western Financial had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $16.73 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect First Western Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MYFW opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.43. First Western Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61. The company has a market capitalization of $128.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised First Western Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of First Western Financial in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Western Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

