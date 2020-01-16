FirstCoin (FRST) Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 16th. Over the last week, FirstCoin has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One FirstCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. FirstCoin has a total market capitalization of $111,108.00 and approximately $68.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00050092 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00074441 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,815.04 or 1.00481822 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00055527 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001425 BTC.

About FirstCoin

FirstCoin (FRST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official website is firstcoinproject.com. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FirstCoin

FirstCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirstCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

