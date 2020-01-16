FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) PT Raised to $50.00 at Citigroup

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its target price upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

Shares of FE opened at $48.45 on Thursday. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.56. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $576,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 279.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in FirstEnergy by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 81,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

