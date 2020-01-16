Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Short Interest Down 5.1% in December

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,010,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 14,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of FISV opened at $118.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fiserv has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $119.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.20 and a 200-day moving average of $106.98.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Fiserv will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.98.

In other Fiserv news, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $2,005,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,837,845.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $406,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,777,390. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,438,995,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,136,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,661,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,642 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,885,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,909,440,000 after acquiring an additional 322,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,487,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,961,594,000 after acquiring an additional 883,535 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Fiserv by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,949,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

