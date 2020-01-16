Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.41.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIVN. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and set a $71.15 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Five9 stock opened at $72.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Five9 has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $73.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 484.80, a P/E/G ratio of 68.96 and a beta of 0.70.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.91%. Five9’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five9 will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total transaction of $831,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 173,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,614,887.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $859,572.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,791,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 252,570 shares of company stock valued at $16,495,953. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 27.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Five9 in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Five9 in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Five9 in the third quarter valued at about $107,000.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

