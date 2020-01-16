Footballcoin (XFC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $16,142.00

Footballcoin (CURRENCY:XFC) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Footballcoin has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $16,142.00 worth of Footballcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Footballcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Coindeal and Livecoin. Over the last week, Footballcoin has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 49.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000404 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000401 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Footballcoin

XFC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 13th, 2014. Footballcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 374,660,526 coins. Footballcoin’s official Twitter account is @xfcfootballcoin. The official website for Footballcoin is www.footballcoin.io.

Footballcoin Coin Trading

Footballcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Coindeal and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Footballcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Footballcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Footballcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

