FormulaFolio Investments LLC Acquires 3,182 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 3,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Halsey Associates Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 65.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $116.13 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $110.17 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $219.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.53 and its 200 day moving average is $119.56.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.26.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

