FormulaFolio Investments LLC Acquires 4,644 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 137.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $28,478,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,741,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,800,975,987.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anne E. White acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.84 per share, with a total value of $108,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,160.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,405 shares of company stock valued at $909,004 and have sold 1,780,504 shares valued at $219,697,912. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $141.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.65 and a 200-day moving average of $115.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $141.69.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

