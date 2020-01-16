FormulaFolio Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:PJUN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PJUN. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at $516,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period.

PJUN stock opened at $27.41 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $27.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.66.

