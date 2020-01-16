FormulaFolio Investments LLC Buys 42,121 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) by 225.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,121 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned about 2.01% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 264,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth $230,000. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth $1,506,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth $7,701,000.

IJUL opened at $23.78 on Thursday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.63.

