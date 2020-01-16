FormulaFolio Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $17,971,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 117,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 13,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG opened at $87.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.14. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4927 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

