FormulaFolio Investments LLC Buys Shares of 66,533 Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned about 1.53% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTIN. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 179,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 99,740 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PTIN stock opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.61. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a one year low of $23.74 and a one year high of $27.10.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.2587 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

