FormulaFolio Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL) by 125.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,377 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned approximately 1.88% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth $404,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth $966,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,281,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,305,000 after purchasing an additional 536,948 shares during the period.

EJUL stock opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.75. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $26.19.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.