FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 82.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,848 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 15,738 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 18,788 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $245.57 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $131.00 and a 52 week high of $252.99. The firm has a market cap of $151.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $470,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,989 shares in the company, valued at $40,020,510.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,785 shares of company stock worth $9,965,644. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.86.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.