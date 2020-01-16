FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $2.02 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,102 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 99.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares MBS ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $108.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.00. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $108.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.0561 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

