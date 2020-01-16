FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $883,061.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,238.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,219.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,172 shares of company stock worth $16,158,032 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

NYSE JPM opened at $136.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.98. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $98.09 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

