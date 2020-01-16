FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,890 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 314,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after buying an additional 17,877 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 67,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 11,671 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 78,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000.

BATS:PTNQ opened at $41.77 on Thursday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.39.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is a positive change from Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%.

