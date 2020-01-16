FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $4.09 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,213 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $2,180.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,171.64.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,862.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.45, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,818.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,817.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,566.76 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total transaction of $531,972.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.