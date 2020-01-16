FormulaFolio Investments LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $167.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.24. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $143.46 and a 52 week high of $167.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5973 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

