FormulaFolio Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lowered its position in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Eldorado Resorts were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $7,637,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 0.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Eldorado Resorts during the third quarter worth about $1,792,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Resorts during the second quarter worth about $15,761,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Resorts during the third quarter worth about $1,471,000. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERI opened at $58.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.60. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $60.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.05.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $663.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.72 million. Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 3.61%. Eldorado Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephanie Lepori sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $256,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,599 shares in the company, valued at $903,180.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger P. Wagner sold 24,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total transaction of $1,303,720.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,389.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ERI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.79.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

