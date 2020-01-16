FormulaFolio Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:NOCT)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:NOCT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

NOCT opened at $32.69 on Thursday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 52-week low of $30.55 and a 52-week high of $32.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.22.

