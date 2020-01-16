FormulaFolio Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 43,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 151,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 114,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 24,473 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth $1,641,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter worth $331,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PJAN opened at $28.65 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $25.82 and a 1-year high of $28.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.91.

