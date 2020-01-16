FormulaFolio Investments LLC Purchases 32,523 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 104.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,523 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 314.1% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $35.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.63. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $35.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.2121 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

