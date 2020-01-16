FormulaFolio Investments LLC Purchases 928 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Family Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $301.51 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $238.95 and a 52-week high of $302.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $293.82 and its 200 day moving average is $278.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $1.4285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

