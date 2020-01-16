FormulaFolio Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 47,062 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April (NYSEARCA:PAPR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAPR. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 338,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,993,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000.

PAPR opened at $26.27 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $26.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.96.

