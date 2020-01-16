FormulaFolio Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 67,252 Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 67,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFFD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $725,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 823,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after purchasing an additional 23,590 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 15,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $328,000.

Global X US Preferred ETF stock opened at $25.36 on Thursday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.1135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%.

