FormulaFolio Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 448.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,455 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned 0.15% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares during the period.

Shares of FNCL stock opened at $44.24 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $36.55 and a 1-year high of $44.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day moving average of $41.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

