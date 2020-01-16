FormulaFolio Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 117.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,794 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 207,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 29,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PTMC opened at $30.91 on Thursday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $32.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.51.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.4315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

