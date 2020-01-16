FormulaFolio Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,963,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,149,109,000 after acquiring an additional 174,451 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,710,826,000 after acquiring an additional 976,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,292,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,598,000 after acquiring an additional 103,719 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $469,549,000 after acquiring an additional 27,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 12.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,864,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,904,000 after acquiring an additional 435,062 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $511,960.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,695.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,797 shares of company stock valued at $974,403 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $118.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.03. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $121.77. The company has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.60.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.512 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.81%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WM shares. ValuEngine downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 target price on Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.27.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.