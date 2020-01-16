FormulaFolio Investments LLC Sells 1,276 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,788,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,217,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,121 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 47.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,433,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $664,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,682 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 72.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,831 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $368,346,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 13.1% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,455,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,821,000 after acquiring an additional 400,412 shares in the last quarter. 55.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS opened at $117.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.65 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The company has a market cap of $99.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Parcel Service news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. UBS Group set a $136.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. GMP Securities raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

