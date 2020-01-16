FormulaFolio Investments LLC Sells 1,812 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,947 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD opened at $224.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $243.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.23. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $172.00 and a 1-year high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.01%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.31.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

