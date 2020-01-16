FormulaFolio Investments LLC Sells 27,370 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,370 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $66.82 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.31 and its 200 day moving average is $63.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.3837 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.