FormulaFolio Investments LLC Sells 4,108 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,108 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 44,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 16,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $27.91 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.99 and a 12 month high of $28.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.05.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.7335 dividend. This is an increase from Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.