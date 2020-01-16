FormulaFolio Investments LLC Sells 616 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

VHT opened at $195.78 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $159.00 and a 1-year high of $196.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.26 and a 200-day moving average of $176.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.7169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

In other Vanguard Health Care ETF news, insider Highnam Ralph 16,190,485 shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

