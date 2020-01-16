FormulaFolio Investments LLC Sells 8,195 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,195 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1,723.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,051,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,543,169,000 after purchasing an additional 43,525,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931,167 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,020,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,060,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292,231 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,692,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,762,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,159 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.22.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $37.87 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $276.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average of $36.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

