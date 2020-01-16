FormulaFolio Investments LLC Sells 886 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total value of $14,122,056.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,332,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.27.

Shares of TMO opened at $335.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $322.80 and its 200-day moving average is $297.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $336.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

