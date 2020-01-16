FormulaFolio Investments LLC Takes Position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:KOCT)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:KOCT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

Separately, Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $565,000.

Shares of KOCT stock opened at $25.44 on Thursday. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.17.

