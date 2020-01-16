Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.86.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Fortinet from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI set a $90.00 price target on Fortinet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $111.00 price target on Fortinet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, FBN Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $117.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.62. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $68.15 and a 1 year high of $117.74.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.55 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, EVP John Whittle sold 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,228,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $78,322.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,385.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,961 shares of company stock valued at $12,193,482. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.