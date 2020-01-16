Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Short Interest Up 5.7% in December

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the December 15th total of 4,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $117.05 on Thursday. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $68.15 and a 52 week high of $117.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 103.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.55 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, EVP John Whittle sold 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,228,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $10,366,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,306,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,765,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,961 shares of company stock worth $12,193,482 in the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 34,525.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,916,000 after buying an additional 1,166,953 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 719.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 542,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,672,000 after buying an additional 630,497 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,339,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,640,000 after buying an additional 536,513 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,654,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 295.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 349,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,876,000 after buying an additional 261,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTNT. Cowen boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fortinet to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $111.00 price target on Fortinet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.65.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.