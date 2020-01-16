Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Short Interest Update

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 673,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 640,600 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $70.39 on Thursday. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $72.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $361.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Forward Air’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Forward Air will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Forward Air by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Forward Air by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 496,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,362,000 after buying an additional 10,984 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Forward Air by 228.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 14,659 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 13.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Forward Air by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,208,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,939,000 after buying an additional 16,895 shares in the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 target price on Forward Air and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

