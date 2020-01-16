FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Raised to $38.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price target lifted by analysts at UBS Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FOXA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.95.

Shares of FOXA opened at $37.48 on Thursday. FOX has a one year low of $29.69 and a one year high of $41.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.68. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. FOX had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $585,581,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $494,102,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,280,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,607,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,574,000. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

