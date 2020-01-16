Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Short Interest Update

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,050,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 26,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,273.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,527,041 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,305,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944,487 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,035,455 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $116,463,000 after buying an additional 2,228,215 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,003,248 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $104,513,000 after buying an additional 450,309 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,854,416 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $64,534,000 after buying an additional 139,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,279,000. 48.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BEN opened at $25.12 on Thursday. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $35.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BEN. Standpoint Research began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.64.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

